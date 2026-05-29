Killer Mike Joins Kneecap On Collaborative New Version Of “Smugglers & Scholars”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 29th, 2026 - 12:40 AM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Kneecap have teamed up with Killer Mike for a new version of their song “Smugglers & Scholars,” giving one of the standout tracks from the Irish trio’s latest album an entirely new energy. The updated version was released this week and features a brand-new verse from the Run The Jewels rapper layered over the song’s heavy, slow-burning production.

The original version of “Smugglers & Scholars” appeared on Kneecap’s recent album FENIAN. When the track was first released earlier this year, the group said it was inspired by revolutionary periods in Irish history and focused on themes surrounding resistance, class struggles and political division. The song blends dark hip-hop production with the trio’s bilingual Irish-English delivery, something that has become a defining part of Kneecap’s sound.

Killer Mike’s appearance adds another perspective to the track without changing its atmosphere. His verse fits naturally into the song’s gritty production and politically charged tone, bringing together two rap acts known for outspoken social and political commentary. The collaboration also marks another major international connection for Kneecap as the group continues gaining momentum outside of Ireland.

The release comes during a huge year for the Belfast trio. FENIAN recently became one of the group’s biggest projects yet, reaching the top of the Irish Albums Chart and landing near the top of the UK charts as well. The band has also continued building buzz through collaborations and festival appearances following the success of their self-titled film and growing international profile. For fans of both artists, the new version of “Smugglers & Scholars” feels like a natural crossover. Kneecap’s raw delivery and politically driven songwriting line up well with Killer Mike’s style, making the collaboration feel less like a remix and more like a fully realized new version of the track.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela