Down Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Helmet & Spirit In The Room

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 2:09 PM

DOWN will return to North American stages this summer for a two-week headlining tour with support provided by Helmet and Spirit In The Room! The Strap It Down tour begins in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 15 and closes in Shakopee, Minnesota on September 4, with a special previously announced performance as direct support to Slayer. The journey also includes slots on the 2026 installment of Zakk Wylde’s Berzerkus Festival featuring Lamb Of God, Black Label Society and others on August 28, in Scranton, Pennsylvania and August 29, in Wantagh, New York. For tickets and more information, click here.

Last month, Nuclear Blast Records announced the release of a remastered edition of Over The Under. Initially issued in the fall of 2007, DOWN’s third studio album was produced by Warren Riker and served as a true moment in time delivering over 60 heartfelt minutes of sonic frustration with songs addressing the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and personal turmoil. The 2026 edition of Over The Under features remastered audio by Eric Koondel (Soilwork, Cynic, Malevolent Creation, Death) and marks the first time the LP will be officially available in the U.S. market.

Strap It Down Tour Dates

8/15/2026 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

8/16/2026 – Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC

8/19/2026 – House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

8/20/2026 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

8/22/2026 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

8/23/2026 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

8/25/2026 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

8/26/2026 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

8/28/2026 – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA * Berzerkus Fest w/ Lamb Of God, Black Label Society, more…

8/29/2026 – Northwell @ Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY * Berzerkus Fest w/ Lamb Of God, Black Label Society, more…

8/30/2026 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

9/1/2026 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

9/2/2026 – Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/4/2026 – Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN * w/ Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva