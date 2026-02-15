Down Share Festive New Cover Of Dr. John’s “Right Place Wrong Time”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 15th, 2026 - 3:00 AM

DOWN has released their version of Dr. John’s “Right Place Wrong Time” according to Metal Injection. With Mardi Gras dancers grooving behind them DOWN has their own take on the New Orleans legends famous song, but with a heavier bass and that classic metal sound DOWN is known for. DOWN shows a slower, more emotional take on the legendary song. Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva.

With a rocking ‘guitar solo in the middle of the song, DOWN released a new video shot in the French Quarter showcasing the cover. Included were two backup dancers with high vocals throughout the song. The video was shot by Mike Holderbeast.

Philip H. Anselmo and Co. also paid tribute to Dr. John with the video being shot much like one of Dr. John’s appearances on The Midnight Special a musical variety show that ran in the 70’s. Anselmo and DOWN grew up in the French Quarter and were heavily influenced by Dr. John’s music.

“Dr. John’s, “Right Place Wrong Time” is probably one of the first I ever learned or knew of as a kid.”

That’s Anselmo speaking of the influence of Dr. John on him and going on to say he even put his mom in the video, because of her he knows Dr. John’s music.

DOWN said back in January 2025 that they were working on new music, after not releasing an album in a decade. You can see them perform this summer June 3 at the Sweden Rock Festival or in the US this fall at Aftershock Sacramento.