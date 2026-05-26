Wet Leg Announce Deluxe Edition Of Moisturizer For July 2026 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Demos & Bonus Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 1:45 PM

While Wet Leg’s number one hit “mangetout” is still riding high in the Alternative Radio Charts, moisturizer, their ripping second album is fast approaching its first anniversary. To celebrate, the Isle of Wight five-piece have announced moisturizer (deluxe), which is an expanded set that includes remixes from horsegiirL, The Dare and FDC DJs; three songs previously unreleased on streaming comprising “hi from me”, which was originally only available on the Japanese CD, a demo of “don’t speak” recorded by Hester at her home studio and “u and me at home intro/outro”. The deluxe album is rounded off with a handful of live recordings made at LA’s The Village studios in 2025 and it will be released on July 10.

Released at the height of last summer, moisturizer , with its highwire tales of new loves, enduring friendships and chauvinist losers, captured the spirit of a fried world that still has something to give. It absorbed quickly into the center of culture, peaking at number one on the UK albums chart and receiving nominations for three Grammy awards and two Brit awards. A slew of huge shows surrounding the release – at LA’s Greek Theatre, Brooklyn Paramount, and Glastonbury.

moisturizer Deluxe Track List

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. I don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

13. hi from me

14. mangetout (The Dare remix)

15. CPR (horsegiirL Remix)

16. catch these fists (FDC DJs remix)

17. CPR (live from the village)

18. davina mccall (live from the village)

19. mangetout (live from the village)

20. liquidize (live from the village)

21. don’t speak (acoustic demo version)

22. u and me at home intro/outro

Photo Credit: Owen Ela