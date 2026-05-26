The Soundtrack Of Your Summer 2026 Festival Lineup Announced Featuring Boys Like Girls, Hit The Lights, Cartel & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 2:54 PM

Today, BOYS LIKE GIRLS announced The Soundtrack Of Your Summer Festival, which is a brand-new hometown festival debuting on Saturday, August 29, at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA. Featuring performances from Cartel, Cute Is What We Aim For and Hit The Lights, the one-night-only event celebrates the music and memories that defined a generation. The festival marks the U.S. encore of the band’s smash The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour, where they performed both their self-titled debut album and Love Drunk in their entirety and in track list order each night. Now, the band is bringing that experience home to Boston for the inaugural installment of a new hometown tradition. For tickets and more information, click here.

Featuring artists woven into the soundtrack of an entire generation and the band’s celebrated touring history, the festival also includes the first public appearance from Cute Is What We Aim For in nearly 10 years. A one-night-only celebration of the records, tours, summers and chaos that raised all of us. Two albums. One night. One hometown festival. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, May 26, at 12 P.M. ET until Thursday, May 28, at 10 P.M. ET through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale click here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi