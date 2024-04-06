Dashboard Confessional Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Boys Like Girls

Home News Skyy Rincon April 6th, 2024 - 11:56 PM

Dashboard Confessional performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Dashboard Confessional have returned with the announcement of their upcoming fall tour with special guests Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn. The band has also been included on many festival lineups this year including When We Were Young, Bonnaroo, Let’s Go, Lovin’ Life and Sunfest.

The band will be kicking off the tour with their appearance at Lovin’ Life festival in Claremont, North Carolina before visiting West Palm Beach, Dewey Beach, Crownsville, Manchester, Oro-Medonte, Asbury Park, Boston, New York City, Wallingford, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids, Columbus, Saint Louis, Indianapolis, Omaha, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Chicago, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Wheatland, Forest Grove, Spokane, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Houston and Austin. They will close out the trek with a show in Irving, Texas on October 27 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Dashboard Confessional Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

5/3 — Claremont, NC – Lovin’ Life Festival%

5/5 — West Palm Beach, FL — Sunfest%

5/30 — Dewey Beach, DE — Bottle & Cork

5/31 — Crownsville, MD — Let’s Go! Music Fest%

6/15 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo — The Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam

8/23 – 8/24 — Oro-Medonte, Canada — All Your Friends Fest%

9/10 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/11 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/12 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/14 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre#

9/15 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/18 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

9/21 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant

9/22 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

9/24 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

9/25 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

9/26 — Minneapolis, MN — Uptown Theater

9/28 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/4 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

10/5 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

10/6 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

10/9 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/11 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

10/ 12 — Spokane, WA — The Podium

10/13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/16 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/19 – 10/20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival%

10/22 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

10/23 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment Center

10/25 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

10/26 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/27 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

# Without Boys Like Girls

% Festival Date

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin