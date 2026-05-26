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St. Vincent Announces Live In London Vinyl For July 2026 Release

May 26th, 2026 - 6:31 PM

St. Vincent Announces Live In London Vinyl For July 2026 Release

Released digitally on March 20, Live in London! is a living document of St. Vincent‘s majestic BBC Proms performance last year at London’s Royal Albert Hall in which she was accompanied by the 60-piece Jules Buckley Orchestra. The album captures the historic occasion that found Annie Clark, Buckley and the orchestra reimagining 19 classics, staples and rarely played deep cuts spanning the St. Vincent catalog from 2007’s solo debut Marry Me up to 2024’s multiple-GRAMMY-winning All Born Screaming.

For those looking to experience the St.Vincent songbook live in its orchestrally embellished splendor, her limited run of North American orchestral performances begins June 2 in Pittsburgh and runs through August 2 at the Hollywood Bowl. Pre-orders are live now for the first ever vinyl pressing of St. Vincent’s Live in London! (Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group), which arrives in the physical world on July 10.

Live In London Track List

  1. We Put A Pearl In The Ground
  2. Hell Is Near
  3. Reckless
  4. Violent Times
  5. The Strangers
  6. Black Rainbow
  7. Marrow
  8. The Bed
  9. Smoking Section
  10. Now, Now
  11. Live In The Dream
  12. The Nowhere Inn
  13. Digital Witness
  14. Los Ageless
  15. The Party
  16. New York
  17. Paris Is Burning
  18. Candy Darling
  19. Slow Disco

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman

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