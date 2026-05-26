St. Vincent Announces Live In London Vinyl For July 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 6:31 PM

Released digitally on March 20, Live in London! is a living document of St. Vincent‘s majestic BBC Proms performance last year at London’s Royal Albert Hall in which she was accompanied by the 60-piece Jules Buckley Orchestra. The album captures the historic occasion that found Annie Clark, Buckley and the orchestra reimagining 19 classics, staples and rarely played deep cuts spanning the St. Vincent catalog from 2007’s solo debut Marry Me up to 2024’s multiple-GRAMMY-winning All Born Screaming.

For those looking to experience the St.Vincent songbook live in its orchestrally embellished splendor, her limited run of North American orchestral performances begins June 2 in Pittsburgh and runs through August 2 at the Hollywood Bowl. Pre-orders are live now for the first ever vinyl pressing of St. Vincent’s Live in London! (Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group), which arrives in the physical world on July 10.

Live In London Track List

We Put A Pearl In The Ground Hell Is Near Reckless Violent Times The Strangers Black Rainbow Marrow The Bed Smoking Section Now, Now Live In The Dream The Nowhere Inn Digital Witness Los Ageless The Party New York Paris Is Burning Candy Darling Slow Disco

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman