Roxette Announce Fall 2026 40th Anniversary North American Tour Dates Featuring New Vocalist Following Marie Fredriksson’s Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

2026 marks 40 years since Roxette released their debut album and launched one of the most successful international careers in Swedish pop history. To celebrate, the global pop powerhouse will tour North America this fall in their new and celebrated form, performing timeless hits including “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” “Joyride” and “It Must Have Been Love,” which recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on Thursday, September 10, at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, with stops across North America, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Philadelphia, Toronto and Montreal, before wrapping up on Friday, October 9, at White River Amphitheatre in Washington. For tickets and more information, click here.

When Roxette performed what were believed to be their final shows in 2016, few imagined the music would one day return to the stage in this way. Nearly six years after the heartbreaking loss of Marie Fredriksson, which was deeply felt by fans around the world, Per Gessle has reignited the flame. Joined by Lena Philipsson, one of Sweden’s most beloved and dynamic artists, he brings the Roxette legacy back on tour for a new era.

Roxette Tour Dates

9/10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/11 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

9/14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/18 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

9/22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Sponsored by Huntsman

9/30 – Phoenix AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/3 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10/9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre