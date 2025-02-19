Sleigh Bells Announce New Bunky Becky Birthday Boy For April 2025 Release, Share New Single “Bunky Pop”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 19th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

Photo : Raymond Flotat

Even though it is well past Christmas and the holidays, the Sleigh Bells never stop jingling. The band has come out with the announcement of their new album Bunky Becky Birthday Boy set to release this spring. Accompanied with that, they have dropped a new single titled “Bunky Pop”, which will be the opening track for the upcoming project. The song was also featured with a music video to go along with it’s release. Listen to the new song and watch the video below.

Sleigh Bells will be dropping their 7th studio album April 4th, 2025. The album shares are gives the visual of what the bands, compelled of Derek Miller and Alexis Krauss, friendship is really like from the inside out. The project will also be featuring a new side of Sleigh Bells, many of which fans have not experienced yet. The announcement of the album and new single follows the past release of their 2025 tour announcement, and single “Wanna Start A Band?”

Sleigh Bells’ new single “Bunky Pop” bursts with effervescent energy, blending gnawing guitar riffs and pulsing chants to evoke the unselfconscious joy of a dog at play. The accompanying video that was co-directed by Derek Miller and Alex Ross Perry, has the feature of actress Dylan Gelula who embodies the carefree spirit that inspired the track.

BUNKY BECKY BIRTHDAY BOY TRACKLIST