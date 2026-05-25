Raye Claims to Have Pushed Herself to her Limit With New Album and Touring Schedule

Home News Beka Welsh May 25th, 2026 - 9:47 PM

According to NME, the schedule that RAYE had herself under, working on her new album and touring, pushed her to her limit. The singer-songwriter had been working on her most recent album, This Music May Contain Hope, which was released in March, for the past three years. Following her award-winning debut album My 21st Century Blues, this record had been highly anticipated by fans. The singer said that she chose to focus on the production of her new album over her own work-life balance.

“There just comes a time in your life where, like, you have to, or you choose to, prioritise something over another, so I think in my case, like, work has really been my life for the last year, two years, three years,” she said. “But I think this last year with this album, and the amount of touring, and just the vibe in general, I’ve really definitely pushed myself to, like, my limit.”

She asserted, though, that the schedule was entirely self-inflicted. Placing the origin of her exhaustion on her own strong determination to reach personal career goals rather than on her fans or anyone else involved in its production.

“I was the one who chose to make an album like this, and I was the one who had all these ambitious goals and ideas for it, and things I wanted to do and achieve,” she said.

Now that the album has been released, RAYE is looking forward to some alleviation in her schedule, being free from songwriting for a while. However, the singer will not be taking a break from performing as she is already scheduled to headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals and Brighton’s Pride in the Park this August. Also, kicking off a tour supporting Bruno Mars that same month.

“I’ve worked really, really hard and I’m really happy to, like, finally let this album go and, you know, be able to just have a little bit more balance. So I think now it can just be shows and rest time. Whereas before, it was shows, and then the studio and writing, and editing and production.”