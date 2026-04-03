RAYE Apologizes to Fans For This Music May Contain Hope Vinyl Not Being The Final Mix

Home News Akeem Ivory April 3rd, 2026 - 6:29 PM

RAYE is apologizing to all her fans that purchased her new album, This Music May Contain Hope, on vinyl that does not feature the final mix. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the South London singer issued the apology after the discussion turned towards the “beautiful but agonizing process” of mixing a record.

“My vinyl is a first edition. I really apologise… I’m apologising to anyone who’s purchased an album,” she said. “Because you are getting the album. It’s not a fraudulent album. However it is a first edition. I want you to know the digital versions of some of these songs — some are quite different. And you just need to embrace that because I tried my best.”

She added that while “some things are similar” between the vinyl and digital versions, the plan is to make the fix for the next pressing of This Music May Contain Hope. When announcing the new album, RAYE confirmed that the track-list will be set in four “seasons”, with each side of the vinyl release covering a different season.

Watch the full interview below.

Up next, RAYE has a huge run of US tour dates planned for April and May, Aside from her own tour dates, RAYE will also be supporting Bruno Mars at his massive ‘The Romantic Tour’ dates, which take place across North America in August, September and October.

Find any remaining tickets to all of her shows here.

North American Tour Dates:

MARCH

31 – Sacramento, CA, USA – Channel 24

APRIL

2 – Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

3 – Seattle, WA, USA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

6 – Denver, CO, USA – Fillmore Auditorium

8 – Minneapolis, MN, USA – State Theatre

10 – Chicago, IL, USA – Auditorium Theatre

12 – Montreal, QC, CAN – Place Bell

13 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Coca Cola Coliseum

15 – New York, NY, USA – Radio City Music Hall

16 – New York, NY, USA – Radio City Music Hall

19 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Met Presented by Highmark

20 – Boston, MA, USA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

23 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

26 – Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem

28 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Coca Cola Roxy

29 – Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium