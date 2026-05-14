Raye Joined By Hans Zimmer For Performance Of “Click Clack Symphony” During LA Show

Home News Akeem Ivory May 14th, 2026 - 10:00 PM

During night two of Raye’s This Music May Contain Hope North American tour, at the sold-out Greek Theatre in Los Angeles as she received a major surprise onstage. While introducing her song “Click Clack Symphony,” she was joined by German film composer Hans Zimmer on stage.

“You’re flipping joking,” the British singer exclaimed in a video posted on TikTok by KTLA 5 producer Pablo Chacon. Immediately jumping for joy and sprang herself into the two-time Oscar winner’s arms. After a lengthy embrace, she introduced him to the crowd.

” I just nearly broke his back!” she said. “Ladies and gentlemen, please make some noise for Hans Zimmer.”

Fans immediately roared into cheers, as she kept expressing how excited she was and that she was “shaking” from the moment. From there, the pair got the crowd clapping and they performed their song. Zimmer was the one who composed “Click Clack Symphony.”

“Flipping shut up. They surprised me!” she continued. “Do you realize what you’re witnessing here? Do you realize who is onstage? Ladies and gentlemen of L.A., please give it up one more time for Hans Zimmer.”