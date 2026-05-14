Raye Joined By Hans Zimmer For Performance Of “Click Clack Symphony” During LA Show

During night two of Raye’s This Music May Contain Hope North American tour, at the sold-out Greek Theatre in Los Angeles as she received a major surprise onstage. While introducing her song “Click Clack Symphony,” she was joined by German film composer Hans Zimmer on stage.
“You’re flipping joking,” the British singer exclaimed in a video posted on TikTok by KTLA 5 producer Pablo Chacon. Immediately jumping for joy and sprang herself into the two-time Oscar winner’s arms. After a lengthy embrace, she introduced him to the crowd.
” I just nearly broke his back!” she said. “Ladies and gentlemen, please make some noise for Hans Zimmer.”
@onlypablo @Raye was a full body experience! 10/10. A must see show. #raye ♬ original sound – onlypablo
Fans immediately roared into cheers, as she kept expressing how excited she was and that she was “shaking” from the moment. From there, the pair got the crowd clapping and they performed their song. Zimmer was the one who composed “Click Clack Symphony.”
“Flipping shut up. They surprised me!” she continued. “Do you realize what you’re witnessing here? Do you realize who is onstage? Ladies and gentlemen of L.A., please give it up one more time for Hans Zimmer.”
Raye will now be taking her act across the pond to perform at London’s O2 Arena for shows on May 19 and 20. However, she’ll return to Southern California later this year as one of Bruno Mars’ guest openers for his The Romantic Tour, which stops at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Oct. 2,3,6 and 7.