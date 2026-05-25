JPEGMAFIA Shares New Music Videos For “¥ (Yen)” & “$ (Money)”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 6:03 PM

JPEGMAFIA has unveiled his highly anticipated new album, EXPERIMENTAL RAP, which is an era-defining 25-track project he wrote, produced and mixed in its entirety. It’s a definitive statement and masterclass in left-field innovation blending rap, punk, rock, industrial and gospel into a fearless sonic landscape. From one of music’s most uncompromising creators, the album challenges the boundaries of hip-hop while reinforcing JPEGMAFIA’s reputation for sharp, provocative lyricism and boundary-pushing creativity.

The album arrives alongside two striking new singles, “¥ (Yen)” and “$ (Money)”, which examine the obsession, power and paranoia surrounding wealth through complex, abrasive production that blends electronic textures ranging from dubstep to EDM with rapid-fire lyricism. Both tracks are accompanied by high-intensity, fast-cut music videos that capture the tracks’ chaotic, kinetic energy.

Also, the artist has announced the album earlier this month with “babygirl,” which is an adrenaline-fueled fusion of rap, rock and punk capturing contemporary cultural chaos, followed by “War Over Land,” a cinematic, emotionally charged track about the human cost of conflict and the emptiness of clout culture today. This fall, JPEGMAFIA will embark on The Experimental Rap Tour, a 20-date North American run with support from redveil and matt proxy, kicking off September 22, in Spokane, WA.