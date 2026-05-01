Jpegmafia Drops New Song “babygirl” and Announces New Album EXPERIMENTAL RAP for May 2026 Release

Home News Akeem Ivory May 1st, 2026 - 1:28 AM

As an opening act for Linkin Park, JPEGMAFIA has kept busy lately continuing to push his creative evolution as the rapper has shared that he has a new album set to drop in under a month, Experimental Rap which will be out May 21. The project’s first cut, “Babygirl,” arriving today an adrenaline-fueled fusion of rap, punk, rock, industrial and gospel music with his signature “no-rules” production and sharp lyricism. JPEGMAFIA uses the track to channel the chaos of modern culture and social tension while commanding his place at the forefront of the experimental space.

Challenging the boundaries of the experimental genre, this record acts as both a display of power and a gauntlet thrown to the industry, proving once again that JPEGMAFIA is one of modern rap’s most fearless and consistent innovators. True to the album’s title, the single features about two minutes of breathless verses from the emcee before a very Linkin-Park opener guitar riff outros the track. Experimental Rap will serve as JPEG’s follow-up to 2024’s I Lay Down My Life for You and his album-length collaboration with Danny Brown from the year prior.

Alongside the new single, JPEGMAFIA has announced The Experimental Rap Tour, a 20-date North American run with support from redveil and Matt proxy kicking off September 22 in Spokane, WA. Full tour dates are listed below. Tickets are available for purchase on Wednesday, May 6th at 10AM local, however fans can sign up for pre-sale access to purchase on Tuesday, May 5th at 10am local HERE

2026 US TOUR:

September 22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

September 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

September 25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre

September 26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

September 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

October 1 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

October 6 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

October 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

October 9 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sovereign

October 10 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 13 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

October 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

October 17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 21 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

October 23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte