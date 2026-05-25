I LOVE BOOSTERS Original Motion Picture Score Released Featuring Music From Tune-Yards

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 2:09 PM

Today, Lakeshore Records has announced the digital release of I Love Boosters–Original Motion Picture Score with music by the incomparably creative duo Tune-Yards ( Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner). Their vividly offbeat melodies augment the divergent character themes and often antic storylines become a crucial element in the fearless and bold filmmaking of director Boots Riley. The NEON film will be released in theaters May 22.

“The I Love Boosters score sounds like three different bands scoring the same film, music that we hope is as unpredictable and multilayered as Boots’ creative world. It’s some of the wildest and far-reaching music we’ve ever composed, because Boots pushes everyone around him to the furthest edges of their creativity, said Tune-Yards. The band is the musical project of Garbus and Brenner, who have been touring and writing music together since 2009. The duo’s sixth studio record, Better Dreaming, was released on the respected label 4AD in May 2025 and finds the band continuing to push the boundaries of what popular music can be.

I Love Boosters Track List

1. Hi Ho

2. Lonely Plunk

3. Bossa Plunk

4. Pinky Ring Dude

5. Documentary Muzak

6. Clown Theme

7. Dr. Jack

8. Corvasieracy

9. Boosting

10. Hi Ho Wild Vamp

11. The Stolen Design

12. You Don’t Have a Plan?

13. Metrofunk

14. Jianhu

15. Situational Accelerator

16. Skinless

17. Epic Chase, Pt. 1

18. Epic Chase, Pt. 2

19. Mall Rage

20. Foot Chase

21. Three Devices

22. Triumph

23. Touching the World

24. Hi Ho (Extended)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat