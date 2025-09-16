Tune-Yards Surprise Release New EP Tell The Future With Your Body Featuring Three Previously Unheard Songs, Share Video For “Sand Into Stone”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2025 - 2:14 PM

Today, Tune-Yards has released their new EP, Tell the Future With Your Body, which is a companion to their most recently released album, Better Dreaming. The May release saw the duo deliver some of the grooviest music of their career and on this new EP, Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner expand on the loopy and homespun energy of their latest album with four more tracks of irresistible rhythms, basslines and melodies.

Now, the tracklisting offers three previously unheard songs from the Better Dreaming recording sessions, including dynamic new track “Sand Into Stone,” which is fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a love pop-rock vibe, while the vocalist dazzles the mind with amazing melodies.

While speaking about the new EP, Merrill says: “I breathed on the people and the people started losing their minds.’ These songs came rolling off of our fingers and tongues right after Better Dreaming. With them, we match the overconfidence of backwards tyrannical overlords with the confidence of mid-career artists in the zone. May we release our cultural fear and grief with a breath of fire!”



Tell the Future With Your Body Track List

1. Siren

2. Crawling Up

3. Sand Into Stone

4. Oh Child

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat