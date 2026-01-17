Tune-Yards Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz January 17th, 2026 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Tune Yards have announced a new run of spring 2026 North American tour dates, giving fans another chance to experience the duo’s dynamic live show before they head to major festival appearances. The tour begins with a short run along the West Coast, followed by stops at Treefort Music Festival in Boise and Big Ears Festival in Knoxville.

The dates kick off March 21 in Bellingham, Washington, then move through Seattle and Vancouver. These shows will feature special guest Kassa Overall and place Tune Yards back in club settings where their performances tend to feel especially immediate and immersive. On stage, Tune Yards are known for building songs piece by piece, layering percussion, loops and bass while Merrill Garbus delivers commanding and expressive vocals. Alongside Nate Brenner, the duo blur the line between structure and spontaneity, creating performances that feel alive and constantly in motion rather than locked into fixed arrangements.

The tour follows the release of their recent EP Tell the Future With Your Body, which serves as a companion to their 2025 album Better Dreaming. The EP expands on the album’s warm, rhythm driven sound and includes four tracks recorded during the same sessions, among them the previously unreleased song “Sand Into Stone.”

Throughout 2025, Tune Yards toured widely in support of Better Dreaming, with shows across the United States as well as Europe and the United Kingdom. Those dates reinforced their reputation as a compelling live act with an ability to connect deeply with audiences. This spring run continues that momentum, offering a concise but thoughtful set of performances that bridge recent releases with the raw energy of the stage.

Tour Dates

03/21/26 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

03/22/26 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

03/23/26 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

03/25/26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

03/27/26 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival