The Darkness Releases Theme Song For Masters Of The Universe Movie

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 24th, 2026 - 4:29 PM

British rock group The Darkness have released “Masters Of The Universe,” the theme song for the upcoming He-Man film of the same name, Blabbermouth reports.

The track quickly revs up to an epic crescendo that feels completely in theme with the grandeur of the original He-Man series. Stadium-rock style drums and guitars mix with classic ’80s rock vocals to provide a retro-like throwback to the time of the original show. The song continues to build, with riffs and vocals fading off at the end, while lyrics talk of strength, power and fighting demons.

The track was written by written by Justin Hawkins, frontman for The Darkness, and his brother Dan Hawkins, the guitarist. Dan also produced and mixed the song along with Daniel Pemberton, the composer of the film’s soundtrack who is known for works like Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Into/Across The Spider-Verse, Enola Holmes and Steve Jobs.

The Darkness humorously commented, “When He-Man asked whether we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic Masters Of The Universe, we dusted off our trusty loincloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER. They also expressed admiration for Brian May, Queen guitarist and another member of the film’s soundtrack.

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