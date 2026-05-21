Smashing Pumpkins Reunite with Butch Vig on Upcoming Song That’s “98% Done”

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 21st, 2026 - 7:42 PM

Following a year packed with festival dates, a North American tour and dropping a reimagined collaborative version of Yunglud’s track “Zombie,” the Smashing Pumpkins have announced they are reuniting with Garbage’s Butch Vig, NME reports.

Butch Vig, Garbage drummer and co-producer, is known for his work on several classic 1990s records, including Nirvana (Nevermind), Sonic Youth (Dirty, Experimental Jet Set, Trash and No Star) and, of course, the Pumpkins themselves. Vig helped produce their first two albums, 1991’s Gish and 1993’s Siamese Dream.

Now, over 30 years later, the Pumpkins are teaming up with Vig again for a brand-new song. Billy Corgan, frontman of the Pumpkins, announced on a Substack livestream on May 19 that the song was “98 percent done.”

BIG NEWS by ORANGE FADES TO GRAY A recording from ORANGE FADES TO GRAY’s live video Read on Substack

Corgan explained on the livestream that they have just recorded one isolated song. He goes on to say, “It’s for a specific purpose, which I can’t give that part out… I haven’t come up with a title yet, honestly. The plan is the song will be released this year. I can’t say exactly when. There’s reasons for that.” Corgan’s intentionally secretive wording sparked excitement and discussion in the comment section with people speculating something larger may be coming and offering track name suggestions. However, Corgan warned that the upcoming track was unlikely to be performed at the Pumpkins’ upcoming Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness anniversary tour due to a “timing issue.”