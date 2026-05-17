The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Fall 2026 ‘The Rats In A Cage’ North American Tour Dates

During the band’s surprise ‘private requiem’ event for the character Zero, The Smashing Pumpkins announced their forthcoming ‘Rats In A Cage’ tour. The trek is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their masterpiece Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.
The special event saw the band play a good chunk of the classic album including “Here Is No Why” which reportedly had not been played live since 1997 according to Setlist FM. The group also performed fan favorites “1979,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Cherub Rock” and “Zero.”
The tour is set to feature two different sets, one in honor of the album’s milestone and the other spanning the entirety of their almost four decade-long catalogue. The North American leg is set to kick off in the fall with the opening show taking place on September 30 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The trek will conclude with their appearance at Darker Waves Festival on November 14 in Huntington Beach, California where they will perform alongside Morrissey, Gary Numan, Silversun Pickups, Bad Religion, The Damned and many more.
Back in January, the band teamed up with Yungblud for a revamped version of his iconic song “Zombie.”
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The Smashing Pumpkins Fall 2026 ‘Rats In A Cage’ North American Tour Dates
9/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/7 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
10/9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
11/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves
Photo credit: Alyssa Fried