The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Fall 2026 ‘The Rats In A Cage’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon May 17th, 2026 - 6:05 PM

During the band’s surprise ‘private requiem’ event for the character Zero, The Smashing Pumpkins announced their forthcoming ‘Rats In A Cage’ tour. The trek is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their masterpiece Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.

The special event saw the band play a good chunk of the classic album including “Here Is No Why” which reportedly had not been played live since 1997 according to Setlist FM. The group also performed fan favorites “1979,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Cherub Rock” and “Zero.”

The tour is set to feature two different sets, one in honor of the album’s milestone and the other spanning the entirety of their almost four decade-long catalogue. The North American leg is set to kick off in the fall with the opening show taking place on September 30 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The trek will conclude with their appearance at Darker Waves Festival on November 14 in Huntington Beach, California where they will perform alongside Morrissey, Gary Numan, Silversun Pickups, Bad Religion, The Damned and many more.

Back in January, the band teamed up with Yungblud for a revamped version of his iconic song “Zombie.”

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The Smashing Pumpkins Fall 2026 ‘Rats In A Cage’ North American Tour Dates

9/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/7 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

10/9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

11/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves