Secret Chiefs 3, Violent Magic Orchestra & Igorrr Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

According to Lambgoat, Igorrr has announced they will be headlining a North American tour this fall with Secret Chiefs 3 and Violent Magic Orchestra. The tour is set to kick off on September 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts. From there, the artists plan to hit theaters and music halls across the United States, performing in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago. They will wrap up a month later with two shows in Canada, including Montreal, Quebec, and the final show in Toronto, Ontario, on October 20.
The tour will feature an exciting range of experimental music across its three acts. From French avant-garde metal, by headlining artist Igorrr, to American experimental rock, by guest band Secret Chiefs 3, to Japanese avant-garde and black metal, by guest group, Violent Magic Orchestra.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 22, at 7 P.M. PT.
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Igorrr, Secret Chiefs 3, and Violent Magic Orchestra 2026 Tour Dates
09/18 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/19 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
09/21 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
09/22 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
09/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
09/25 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
09/27 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
09/28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
09/29 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
09/30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/03 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
10/05 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
10/07 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
10/08 – Dallas, TX – The Studio At The Bomb Factory
10/09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10/13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
10/14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
10/17 – Reading, PA – Reverb
10/18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
10/20 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette