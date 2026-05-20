Secret Chiefs 3, Violent Magic Orchestra & Igorrr Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Beka Welsh May 20th, 2026 - 6:37 PM

According to Lambgoat, Igorrr has announced they will be headlining a North American tour this fall with Secret Chiefs 3 and Violent Magic Orchestra. The tour is set to kick off on September 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts. From there, the artists plan to hit theaters and music halls across the United States, performing in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago. They will wrap up a month later with two shows in Canada, including Montreal, Quebec, and the final show in Toronto, Ontario, on October 20.

The tour will feature an exciting range of experimental music across its three acts. From French avant-garde metal, by headlining artist Igorrr, to American experimental rock, by guest band Secret Chiefs 3, to Japanese avant-garde and black metal, by guest group, Violent Magic Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 22, at 7 P.M. PT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Igorrr (@igorrr)

Igorrr, Secret Chiefs 3, and Violent Magic Orchestra 2026 Tour Dates

09/18 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/19 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

09/21 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

09/22 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

09/25 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

09/27 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

09/28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

09/29 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

09/30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/03 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/05 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

10/07 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

10/08 – Dallas, TX – The Studio At The Bomb Factory

10/09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/10 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

10/17 – Reading, PA – Reverb

10/18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10/20 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall