Secret Chiefs 3 Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz May 12th, 2026 - 12:14 AM

Secret Chiefs 3 have announced a Spring 2026 North American tour, marking another run of live dates for the long running project led by Trey Spruance. The announcement confirms a set of shows across the US that will see the group return to the stage with their typically unpredictable live format.

The spring tour begins in early May with three Northeast dates. They will play Cambridge Massachusetts at the Middle East Downstairs on May 5, followed by Troy New York at No Fun on May 6 and Portland Maine at SPACE Gallery on May 7. These shows continue the band’s pattern of playing smaller, intimate venues where their shifting lineup and genre blending style can come through in full detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Spruance (@treyspruance)

Secret Chiefs 3 live performances are known for moving between styles without warning. Their sets often include elements of surf rock, Middle Eastern influenced rhythms, metal and experimental electronic textures all woven together in long form compositions. Each performance tends to feel different depending on the musicians on stage and how the material is reworked in real time.

This new tour continues a busy period for the group as they expand on their ongoing creative cycle often referred to by fans as a new era of activity. The Spring 2026 dates are expected to be part of a larger live push as the band continues to evolve their performance approach and rotating ensemble structure.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

School Night Tour

May 3 – LP Fest – Roulette, Brooklyn

May 4 – Stone Church – Brattleboro, VT

May 5- Middle East – Cambridge, MA

May 6 – No Fun – Troy, NY