Muse Unveil Cinematic New Video For “Cryogen”

Home News Steven Taylor May 8th, 2026 - 5:20 PM

Following the recent release of the track late last month, Muse have today shared a video for their track “Cryogen.” The song comes off the group’s upcoming tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, and is the second single released off said album. As NME describes, the apocalyptic new video for the track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The video begins with a shot of an extraterrestrial planet, in line with the album’s space themes and imagery. Directed by Elliot Gonzo, the video is set on the planet Europa, the frozen moon of the planet Jupiter. Flying across the frozen landscape into a waterfall of red, the track shows the three bandmembers performing atop a frozen lake on the planet, suitably decked out in wintry jackets with outfits dominated by red. Muse frontman Matt Bellamy can be seen wandering across the frozen tundra in the midst of a foggy blizzard, with shots also showing a strange alien spacecraft buried underneath the ice. The track’s moody and explosive atmosphere rings through and matches the chilly blues and grays of the environment, with at one point Bellamy and his microphone both freezing up. The spacecraft is seen to rise out of the water with an alien beam of light, the band performing and watching onwards before the storm picks up even further.

The Wow! Signal is set to be released on June 26th, 2026. “Cryogen” is the second single released off the album, following “Be With You” and it’s music video.