Jpegmafia Drops New Song and Video “War Over Land” and Announces New Album Experimental Rap for May 2026 Release

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 19th, 2026 - 2:16 PM

Jpegmafia has fully launched the next phase of his artistic career by dropping the second single off his upcoming Experimental Rap, a 25-track album which will be out on May 21 of this year. The single “War Over Land,” released on May 6, follows the album’s first single, “babygirl” on April 30.

“War Over Land” is a cinematic track with a haunting build-up to an epic gospel-rock outro—sounds Jpegmafia says will be found throughout his coming album. Its lyrics focus on the real-life cost of conflict and social decay, cutting through soulless clout chasing to ask what’s really important. The one-shot music video builds on this message.

Experimental Rap is Jpegmafia’s follow-up to his 2024 album, I Lay Down My Life for You, and his 2023 collaboration album with Danny Brown.

The 25-track album is bringing claims from Jpegmafia himself that he is the “king of experimental rap.” The self-producing rapper promises that Experimental Rap will be his “era-defining magnum opus,” blending rap, rock, punk, gospel and industrial music by drawing on his history of eclectic touring, producing and collaborating across genres. He also announced the Experimental Rap Tour, a high-energy North American tour set to take place between September and October 2026.

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Track List:

“投影の芸術” ( transl. “ The Art of Projection”) “babygirl” “Burning Hammer” “$ (Money)” “Pop this Heat” “Meet the Dealers” “head” “Degenerates Prayer” “The Ghost of Emmett Till” “Since I Met Ye” “¥ (Yen)” “GYBB” “TSAR BOMBA” “Mask On” “His Will” “Lights” “New Era” “One Day it Will Be Over” “War Over Land” “Bridges on Fire” (ft. Buzzy Lee) “No Strippers in Heaven” “ 內戰 ” ( transl. “ Civil War”) “Chat” “The 1 st Amendement” “You will always lose money chasing women, but you will never lose women chasing money”