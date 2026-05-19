Amanda Palmer Shares She’s Working on a New Solo Album, The Dresden Dolls Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker May 19th, 2026 - 6:55 PM

Singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer took to Kickstarter to share that she’s working on new solo music and that the Dresden Dolls, her musical punk duo with drummer Brian Vigilone, will be going on tour starting in the fall of this year. This comes after news that the Dresden Dolls will be releasing a re-recording of their old 2006 album, Yes, Virginia…(Tailor’s Version), which will come out on vinyl and CD on August 7th, 2026. Last week, they released a fresh rendition of an old hit from the album “Backstabber (Tailor’s Version).”

In reference to new solo work, Palmer wrote, “I’m working (slowly, super slowly) on a brand-new musical project of brand-new songs…and that’s giving me a ton of fire inside. It’ll take a while for the music to be ready for the world, but I’ll come calling, don’t you worry. I’m also working on a new book. That’s really exciting, I have a lot to share.”

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Starting on the first of September, the cabaret duo will hit the road for their tour with locations in Europe, the UK, the US and Canada. The tour comes to a close in early December in Brooklyn, New York.

​Tickets are currently on sale. Information on tickets and on pre-ordering the upcoming re-recorded project can be found here.

The Dresden Dolls Fall 2026 Tour Dates

01/09/2026 – Vienna, AUT – Arena Wien Open Air

02/09/2026 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja

04/09/2026 – Prague, CZ – Archa Theatre

05/09/2026 – Berlin, GER – Huxleys

07/09/2026 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

08/09/2026 – Paris, FRA – Élysée-Montmartre

10/09/2026 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

11/09/2026 – London, UK – British Airways ARC

03/10/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater on Broadway

06/10/2026 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

07/10/2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

09/10/2026 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/10/2026 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre

27/10/2026 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

29/10/2026 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

30/10/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

31/10/2026 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

04/12/2026 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre

05/12/2026 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre

09/12/2026 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount