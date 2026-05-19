Amanda Palmer Shares She’s Working on a New Solo Album, The Dresden Dolls Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer took to Kickstarter to share that she’s working on new solo music and that the Dresden Dolls, her musical punk duo with drummer Brian Vigilone, will be going on tour starting in the fall of this year. This comes after news that the Dresden Dolls will be releasing a re-recording of their old 2006 album, Yes, Virginia…(Tailor’s Version), which will come out on vinyl and CD on August 7th, 2026. Last week, they released a fresh rendition of an old hit from the album “Backstabber (Tailor’s Version).”
In reference to new solo work, Palmer wrote, “I’m working (slowly, super slowly) on a brand-new musical project of brand-new songs…and that’s giving me a ton of fire inside. It’ll take a while for the music to be ready for the world, but I’ll come calling, don’t you worry. I’m also working on a new book. That’s really exciting, I have a lot to share.”
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Starting on the first of September, the cabaret duo will hit the road for their tour with locations in Europe, the UK, the US and Canada. The tour comes to a close in early December in Brooklyn, New York.
Tickets are currently on sale. Information on tickets and on pre-ordering the upcoming re-recorded project can be found here.
The Dresden Dolls Fall 2026 Tour Dates
01/09/2026 – Vienna, AUT – Arena Wien Open Air
02/09/2026 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja
04/09/2026 – Prague, CZ – Archa Theatre
05/09/2026 – Berlin, GER – Huxleys
07/09/2026 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
08/09/2026 – Paris, FRA – Élysée-Montmartre
10/09/2026 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
11/09/2026 – London, UK – British Airways ARC
03/10/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater on Broadway
06/10/2026 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24
07/10/2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
09/10/2026 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/10/2026 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre
27/10/2026 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
29/10/2026 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
30/10/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
31/10/2026 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield
04/12/2026 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre
05/12/2026 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre
09/12/2026 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Photo credit: Brandy Hornback