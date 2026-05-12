The Dresden Dolls Announce 20th Anniversary Re-Recording Of Yes, Virginia For August 2026 Release, Shares “Backstabber (Tailor’s Version)”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 1:59 PM

The Dresden Dolls, the pioneering punk cabaret duo featuring pianist/singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer and drummer/multi-instrumentalist Brian Viglione, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second studio album, Yes, Virginia…(Tailor’s Version), which is a newly re-recorded version of the landmark 2006 LP arriving digitally, on CD, and vinyl on Friday, August 7.

The album is heralded by today’s premiere of a brand new rendition of the fan favorite, “Backstabber (Tailor’s Version),” available everywhere now. In addition, an exclusive new “My Alcoholic Friends (Tailor’s Version)” sound debuts today on TikTok and Instagram. The song’s original version has proven an enduring classic for The Dresden Dolls, amassing more than 250 million worldwide streams and over 70 million YouTube views and recently earning the band their first-ever RIAA Platinum certification, two decades after its original release.

“It feels like we’re both far more sophisticated and nuanced musicians now,” says Amanda Palmer. “We have more grace as collaborators; we leave more sonic space for one another. We’ve been a live band for 25 years and clocked our 10,000 hours on stage; now we can get out of the way of the songs themselves and let them breathe more deeply. Re-recording these songs 20 years later proved to be a really surreal trip down memory lane.”

Yes, Virginia…(Tailor’s Version) Track List

Sex Changes (Tailor’s Version) Backstabber (Tailor’s Version) Modern Moonlight (Tailor’s Version) My Alcoholic Friends (Tailor’s Version) Delilah (Tailor’s Version) Dirty Business (Tailor’s Version) First Orgasm (Tailor’s Version) Mrs. O. (Tailor’s Version) Shores Of California (Tailor’s Version) Necessary Evil (Tailor’s Version) Mandy Goes To Med School (Tailor’s Version) Me & The Minibar (Tailor’s Version) Sing (Tailor’s Version) Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (Tailor’s Version) *

* BONUS TRACK – CD/VINYL ONLY

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback