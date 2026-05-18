Static-X Announce Cancelation Of Remainder Of 2026 Tour Due To “Serious Medical Issues”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 2:56 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Static-X has announced they will be cancelling their remaining tour dates for the rest of the year due to serious medical issues, according to a statement posted to their social media channels. Shows that were due to be played both by Dope and Static-X in Illinois, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana have not been offered any rescheduled dates at the moment.

The band wrote on social media: “Due to serious medical issues, Static-X will be forced to cancel our remaining tour dates in 2026. The situation is unavoidable and requires immediate attention. We are very sorry for the inconvenience, and we promise to return to the stage, bigger, stronger and faster in 2027. We appreciate your continued love and support and look forward to seeing you all again very soon! Sincerely, Static-X.”

Static-X just played two shows earlier this month at Daytona’s Welcome to Rockville festival on May 8 and Columbus’ Sonic Temple festival this past weekend. The festival appearances were the only two performances the group played this year.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete