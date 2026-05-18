Laura Veirs Announces New Album Temple Songs For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Flying Into Darkness”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 1:32 PM

Esteemed Portland, OR-based artist Laura Veirs has returned with the announcement of her new album, Temple Songs,which is due out worldwide on August 14, through her own Raven Marching Band Records. Temple Songs is the first album Veirs has written, recorded, arranged, produced and performed entirely on her own. She plays guitars, bass, drums, tambourine, percussion and sings vocals nut the only outside contribution is saxophone by a secret special guest.

Also, the Laura Veirs used no click tracks and no electronic instruments, working by feel and intuition, while watching bamboo sway outside her studio window. At 52, Veirs has reconnected with herself through a radically new process: one that feels both fresh and profoundly earned. Made with just two mics and a laptop in a 10’ x 14′ room, Veirs embraced the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi throughout the process, choosing not to pitch-correct vocals or edit out rough edges.

Following the album announcement, Veirs has also shared its textured and stirring lead single “Flying Into Darkness” alongside a video she filmed while on tour in France. “This song comes from a feeling of being existentially unmoored in a dark, uncertain moment. I kept circling the same questions: how do I stay grounded? How do I feel like I’m doing some real good, nudging things–even slightly–in a better direction?” Veirs explains. “At its core, the song wrestles with restlessness–how hard it is to find true rest when the world keeps us in a constant state of unease. There’s also a thread of ‘No Masters’ running through it, which shows up across the album. I’m reaching for a world shaped more by freedom and love than by greed and fear, and all the ways those forces show up in daily life: hollow work, vast inequality, systems that feel too big to push against, and the steady backdrop of violence and conflict,” said the artist.

Temple Songs Track List

1. Arc Still Bends

2. Golden Seams

3. Pulse

4. Feeling Returns

5. Flying Into Darkness

6. Colors Sing

7. Out From Undercover

8. New Life Over There

9. No Masters

10. River’s Song

11. Sunlight and Doom