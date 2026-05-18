Devin Townsend Shares Dynamic New Double Single “Prepare For War/The Big Snit”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 3:24 PM

Canadian metal maverick Devin Townsend recently announced the long-awaited release of his ambitious and orchestral-metal opus, The Moth, which will be out on May 29, through InsideOutMusic. Today, the artist has revealed another part of The Moth narrative in the shape of the visceral and heavy double-single, “Prepare For War / The Big Snit”. As a whole, the ditties are fabulous because the music further displays how Townsed is still musically hungry to create stunning music that compliments what his heart and soul desires.

“This is a track that essentially acts as a ‘soundtrack for an unmade movie’ …if you think of it as a ‘song’ it’s not really going to work, but if you think of it as a cinematic ‘experience’ that is representative of the final moments before a ‘fundamental change’, it’s a cool adventure. Either viewed from the lens of the ‘war’ being that of two warring factions whose actions have culminated in a ‘final battle’, or the same thing being essentially a metaphor for an internal struggle, it works in the same light. The battle itself can be representative of a decision, loss, change, or whatever,” said the artist.

Townsend adds: “But sitting with the difficulty of life and our natures can often be violent work, so ‘the fastest way out is through’ and this piece of music represents that process. The ending is meant to be a representation of a sort of personal awakening. The name ‘The Big Snit’ was taken from a short cartoon from the Canadian national film board by the same name I grew up with. If you get a chance, look it up on YouTube … I guess my version here is simply a kind of heavy metal version of that :)”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat