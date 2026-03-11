Devin Townsend Releases Ambitious New Song “Enter The City” and Announces New Album The Moth For May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 11th, 2026 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Devin Townsend has unveiled a new chapter in his ever evolving musical universe. The prolific musician has released a new single titled “Enter The City” while officially announcing his upcoming album The Moth. The ambitious record is scheduled for release on May 29th of this year.

“Enter The City” serves as the first full preview of The Moth, a project Townsend has described as one of the most complex works of his career. The song arrives with a visually striking animated video created by the team at Studio Sparks, which mirrors the cinematic scale and conceptual depth of the music.

According to a press release, The Moth has been more than a decade in the making. Townsend described the album as “massive, ugly, complicated, and ultimately something of true beauty,” explaining that the project represents a long personal and creative journey. The album was crafted across thousands of hours of work and involved hundreds of collaborators and recording sessions that took place in studios around the world.

The concept behind The Moth revolves around transformation. Within the album’s narrative arc, “Enter The City” appears near the beginning of the story and depicts a fractured society where people have become disconnected from genuine unity. In the world of the song, forces like power, fear, and desire replace spiritual connection and act as distorted stand ins for something greater.

According to Blabbermouth, Townsend previously introduced The Moth in a live orchestral performance in Groningen last year, an experience that many fans witnessed during its early debut. The studio version has continued to evolve since that performance, with Townsend refining the arrangements and expanding the project’s scope. The result is a sprawling orchestral metal work that reflects the artist’s ongoing fascination with large scale storytelling and sonic experimentation.

In addition to the standard album, several elaborate physical editions will be released through InsideOut Music. Among them is a four disc art book that includes the main album, an orchestral and choral reinterpretation titled The Afterlife and a new mix of the Groningen concert called The War. The package also includes a live Blu ray featuring Dolby Atmos and high resolution audio versions of the music.

With The Moth, Townsend continues pushing the boundaries of progressive and orchestral metal while presenting what he describes as a deeply personal transformation captured through sound. The release of “Enter The City” offers the first glimpse into what could be one of the most ambitious projects of his career.

The Moth Tracklist: