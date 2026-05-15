Lords Of Acid Featuring Carla Harvey Share Melodic New Single “Dream Boy”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 15th, 2026 - 6:00 PM

Lords of Acid with the last set of the night at the Teragram Ballroom on Friday, June 7th, 2024

The industrial band Lords of Acid shared a new single this past Thursday titled “Dream Boy.” Carla Harvey, former vocalist of the heavy metal band Butcher Babies, has vocals on the song. Harvey recently joined Lords of Acid last year as the band’s new “acid queen,” as reported in Consequence.

The song immediately kicks off with a building guitar riff, with more of a groove added by the second. It feels like it’s slowly leading to something huge. Praga Khan takes us through the verses, sounding powerful but slightly distant and drowned in the instrumentation. The pace slows by the time the chorus hits, this is when Harvey takes over and sings, “Dream boy, keep on floating in the sun/ What you gonna do now?” After the chorus, a trippy, electronic instrumental kicks in, giving the song an almost futuristic vibe.

“Dream Boy” follows their other recently released single “Karaoke Superstar,” which was released early April and featured vocals from Princess Superstar. Both songs will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, expected to come out sometime in late 2026. Lords of Acid are also currently in the middle of their US spring tour, set to wrap up in San Jose, California, on May 31st.

Photo credit: Erin Kathleen