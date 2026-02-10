Lords Of Acid Tease Release Of First New Album In 8 Years

Home News Juliet Paiz February 10th, 2026 - 5:24 PM

Lords of Acid with the last set of the night at the Teragram Ballroom on Friday, June 7th, 2024

Lords of Acid are preparing to return with their first new album in eight years, and fans finally have a glimpse of what is coming. Praga Khan, the founder and driving force behind the band, confirmed that the upcoming release will mark a bold new chapter for the group. “For the first time in eight years, there is truly new material,” Khan said. “A new album is coming, and the Cheeky Freaky Tour ushers in a new era for the band, with respect for the past, but with a clear focus on the future.”

While details about the album’s title, track list and release date remain under wraps, Lords of Acid promise that the record will continue their tradition of provocative, fearless electronic music. Fans can expect songs that are bold, playful and unmistakably Lords of Acid, combining the band’s signature style with fresh ideas and new collaborations.

The band plans to debut some of the new material live during their Cheeky Freaky Tour, which kicks off April 25. The album will also feature appearances from collaborators like Princess Superstar and Tony and the Kiki, hinting at a creative direction that blends the band’s electronic roots with modern influences. After eight years without a full studio release, the tease of a new album has fans eagerly anticipating what Lords of Acid will do next. The record promises to be a reminder of why the band remains one of the most daring and innovative acts in electronic music, ready to surprise and excite listeners once again.