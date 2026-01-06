Lords Of Acid Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Dead On A Sunday, MZ Neon, Princess Superstar & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 1:45 PM

According to social media, Lords Of Acid has announced they will be hitting the road this spring with Dead On A Sunday, MZ Neon, Princess Superstar and other acts. The tour will be stopping in Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Colorado Springs, Cleveland, New York City, Tampa, Houston and other states. For tickets and more information, click here.

On the Instagram post, the band said: “Lords of Acid are hitting the road with the CHEEKY FREAKY Tour, a loud, colorful, ridiculously fun night that turns every show into a neon-soaked mini-festival. Presale tickets are available now, giving fans early access before tickets go on sale to the public.”

CHEEKY FREAKY Tour Dates

4/25 – sicknewworld➕

4/26 – FONTANA – stageredfontana🔸

4/29 – GRAND JUNCTION – mesa_theater🔸

4/30 – ALBUQUERQUE – sunshinetheaterabq🔸

5/01 – COLORADO SPRINGS – theblacksheep🔸

5/02 – DENVER – ritual_noize_denver➕

5/04 – KANSAS CITY – warehouseonbroadway

5/05 – MINNEAPOLIS – varsitytheater

5/06 – CHICAGO – bottomlounge

5/07 – DETROIT – magicstickdet

5/08 – PITTSBURGH – preservingconcerts

5/09 – WASHINGTON, DC – unionstagepresents

5/11 – CLEVELAND – mercurymusiclounge

5/12 – NYC – racketnewyork

5/14 – ATLANTA – masquerade_atl🔸

5/15 – ORLANDO – abbeyorlando

5/16 – FT LAUDERDALE – thecultureroom

5/17 – TAMPA – tampaorpheum

5/19 – FT WALTON BEACH – downtown_music_hall

5/21 – HOUSTON – scoutbarhtx

5/22 – DALLAS – treesdallas

5/23 – AUSTIN – comeandtakeitlive

5/24 – SAN ANTONIO – papertigersatx

5/26 – TUCSON – 191toole

5/27 – PHOENIX – niletheater

5/28 – LAS VEGAS – swandivelv

5/29 – SAN DIEGO – musicboxsd

5/30 – LOS ANGELES – theechola

5/31 – SAN JOSE – theritzsj ➕ LOA ONLY

🔸 NO DOAS

Photo Credit: Erin Kathleen