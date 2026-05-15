Evanescence Unveil New Video For “Who Will You Follow”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 15th, 2026 - 6:01 PM

The legendary rock band Evanescence just dropped a brand new music video for their recently released single “Who Will You Follow” earlier today (May 15th). The single came out in early April of this year and became the fastest-moving single for the band on the radio, according to Blabbermouth. Specifically, it got them their first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Song chart.

The song itself is a rollercoaster, starting as a slower, melancholy, piano-backed melody before thumping guitar and drums kick in, completely shifting the tone. It traces a complicated relationship between one’s perception of reality and its source. This is made clear in the chorus, when Amy Lee sings, “What have you done to me?/You drain the life out of me ‘til I don’t know what to do with myself/When all your faith in reality fades away/Who will you follow then?”

The music video, directed by Jensen Noen, only elevates this meaning. The band navigates a crowded city, but the passerbys act mostly as a backdrop as the main energy and movement comes from Evanescence, almost as if they are functioning on a dimension separate from everyone else. Near the end of the music video, cars begin floating and crashing into buildings, the pavement of the street cracks, and shattered glass begins spilling across the screen – suggesting the splintering of reality.

“Who Will You Follow” acts as a preview for the group’s forthcoming album, Sanctuary, set to come out on June 5th. Mere Days after the release of their sixth studio album, they’ll embark on a world tour starting June 11th. It’ll include locations in North America and Europe.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock