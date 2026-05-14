Stabbing Westward Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 6:17 PM

According to Consequence.net, Stabbing Westward has announced a Summer 2026 U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the veteran industrial-rock band’s 1996 sophomore album, Wither Blister Burn & Peel. The outing kicks off on July 9, in Flint, Michigan, before passing through Boston, New York City and Philadelphia before ending in Atlanta on July 25. Support for the tour comes from dark electronic band Priest and industrial metal band Acumen Nation. For tickets and more information, click here.

Wither Blister Burn & Peel has been certified gold in the U.S. on the strength of singles, “What Do I Have to Do?” and “Shame,” which both cracked the Top 10 of the Mainstream Rock chart. The anniversary will also be marked with a complete re-recording of the album called Wither ReWired due out later this year. ““The idea of reimagining Wither triggered equal amounts of excitement and trepidation for me. I know the powerful effect music has on young people. The music we hear in our youth imprints on our brain and our souls forever merged with the memories that they accompanied,” said frontman Christopher Hall.

The artist adds: “When you hear a song it takes you back to that party or that lonely time spent in your headphones where the music was your only friend. The crazy makeout session to your best mix tape and the other mix tape for the inevitable heart break that followed. How could we ever hope to improve upon those memories? Well we can’t. And we didn’t try. We chose to create new ones. I hope everyone makes some new memories to these new songs.”

Stabbing Westward Tour Dates

7/9 — Flint, MI – Machine Shop

7/10 — Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

7/11 — Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

7/12 — Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

7/13 — Lakewood, OH – The Roxy

7/15 — Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

7/16 — New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

7/17 — Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

7/18 — Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

7/19 — Amityville, NY – AMH

7/21 — Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

7/22 — New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

7/23 — Asheville, NC – Eulogy

7/24 — Nashville, TN – Exit/In

7/25 — Atlanta, GA – The Loft