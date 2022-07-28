Stabbing Westward Singer Christopher Hall Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis and Cancels Tour

Home News Karan Singh July 28th, 2022 - 10:28 AM

American industrial band Stabbing Westward was scheduled to begin touring next month and into September, but some unanticipated news has put everything to a screeching halt. The upcoming dates have now been canceled because frontman and lead singer Christopher Hall just revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The band released Chasing Ghosts this March, which was their first full-length album in 21 years. Whereas the tour’s cancellation is upsetting news, fans remain hopeful that Hall’s treatment and surgeries have positive outcomes.