Bright Eyes Perform “Time Code,” “Devil In The Details” & “Theme From Pinata” For First Time In 21 Years During Red Rocks Show

Home News Juliet Paiz May 14th, 2026 - 5:51 PM

Bright Eyes performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

According to Consequence, more than two decades after Digital Ash in a Digital Urn first arrived, Bright Eyes gave longtime fans a moment they never thought they would see again during the band’s recent show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. While celebrating the 21st anniversary of both I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, the band performed “Time Code,” “Devil in the Details” and “Theme From Pinata” live for the first time in 21 years.

The May 12 performance was part of Bright Eyes’ special anniversary run dedicated to the two albums they originally released on the same day back in 2005. Across a massive 26-song set, the group performed both records in full, turning the night into something that felt less like a normal concert and more like a reunion between the band and the fans who grew up with those songs.

For many in attendance, the biggest emotional moments came during the Digital Ash in a Digital Urn portion of the night. Songs like “Time Code,” “Devil in the Details” and “Theme From Pinata” have long been considered deeper cuts within the Bright Eyes catalog, making their return especially meaningful for devoted fans. According to setlist records, all three songs had not been performed live since 2005, which made the moment feel almost surreal for the crowd at Red Rocks.

The setting itself only added to the emotion of the show. Red Rocks has always carried a kind of larger-than-life atmosphere, and Bright Eyes leaned fully into that energy throughout the evening. Conor Oberst and the rest of the band moved effortlessly between the warm acoustic storytelling of I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and the darker electronic textures of Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, highlighting just how ambitious and emotionally layered the group was during that era.

More than anything, the performance felt like a reminder of how deeply these albums still connect with people 21 years later. For fans who have carried these songs with them for decades, hearing those rarely played tracks return to the stage turned the night into something unforgettable rather than simply nostalgic.

Photo Credit: Jenn Houchin