Bright Eyes Announce Spring 2026 ‘I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning’ & ‘Digital Ash In A Digital Urn’ Full Album Performances

When Bright Eyes released two albums on the very same day in January 2005, the dazzling young indie band were covering new musical terrain on two fronts. I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning took the heartfelt acoustic folk of the Nebraska trio’s much lauded 2002 album, Lifted…Or the Story is in the Soil Keep Your Ear to the Ground and made it into a heartland rock opus, bringing Americana hero Emmylou Harris and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James into the revolving band fold to create one of Bright Eyes’ most universally revered albums that described upon release by Robert Hilburn in the Los Angeles Times as: “An album with the simmering glow of a masterpiece.”

At the same time, the trio of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott released Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, which is an electronic-leaning album recorded back-to-back with Wide Awake…, utilizing talented friends from The Faint, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Postal Service and Rilo Kiley. Digital Ash… took its cues less from the American singer/songwriter heroes of their parents’ vinyl record collections and more from the dark post-punk clubs of the UK, with moody synths and agitated, atmospheric production reminiscent of goth-pop compadres The Cure. Two sides of a band in the midst of their imperial phase.

To celebrate the release of both beloved albums, Bright Eyes has announced their first ever album anniversary shows. They will play each album, in their entirety, for three nights this summer, bringing this special show to some of the nation’s most hallowed venues: Red Rocks in Colorado on Wednesday, May 6, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 23 and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on Saturday, June 6. For tickets and more information, click here.

Bright Eyes Concert Dates

5/6 – Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO #

5/23 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA *

6/6 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NYC @

# – with Tilly and the Wall

* – with The Moldy Peaches

@ – with Built To Spill