Iceage Share Energetic New Single “The Weak”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 13th, 2026 - 12:26 AM

Iceage have shared “The Weak,” the newest single from their upcoming album For Love of Grace & the Hereafter, out May 29 through Mexican Summer. Following last month’s “Ember,” the track leans into the band’s frantic and unpredictable side while still sounding more refined than some of their earlier material.“The Weak” moves with a restless kind of energy, driven by twitchy guitars, sharp rhythm changes and bursts of noise that never fully settle down. Even when the song pulls into something more melodic, there’s still tension underneath it as if it could unravel at any second. That balance between control and chaos has always been one of Iceage’s strengths, and it feels especially clear here.

The song also offers another look at For Love of Grace & the Hereafter, the band’s first album in five years. Iceage recorded the album at Silence Studio in rural Sweden, the same place where they made 2014’s Plowing Into the Field of Love. Produced and mixed alongside Nis Bysted, the sessions were intentionally straightforward, with the band focusing on live takes and minimal overdubs.

That immediacy carries through “The Weak.” It captures the kind of chemistry that comes from a band that has spent nearly two decades playing together. Over the years, Iceage has shifted between post-punk, art rock and more expansive arrangements without losing the intensity that made their early work stand out. “The Weak” continues that evolution while still holding onto the rawness that has always sat at the center of the band’s music.