XPoNential Music Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Portugal. The Man, Dawes, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 2:23 PM

Today, WXPN has unveiled the lineup for the 33rd annual XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru, taking place at Wiggins Park on the Camden, NJ Waterfront September 18-20, 2026. Long celebrated for their diverse lineups that reflect the eclectic spirit of their airwaves. This year’s festival will feature performances by Portugal. The Man, Dawes, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Little Feat, Cyril Neville Plays The Dead, Madison Cunningham, Ratboys, Devon Gilfillian, Sierra Hull, Tyler Ballgame and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Produced in partnership with the Camden County Board of Commissioners, the XPoNential Music Festival draws audiences from the Greater Philadelphia area and across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond to Wiggins Park. The waterfront setting offers convenient access via public transportation, two stages nestled in natural amphitheaters with excellent sound, expansive lawn seating, and scenic riverfront promenades with views of the Delaware River and the Philadelphia skyline.

“There’s been a certain magic to the XPoNential Music Festival. The way artists and fans have come together on the Camden waterfront for more than two decades,” said Roger LaMay, WXPN General Manager. “It’s become a true annual gathering for our community, and this lineup really captures that mix of connection and discovery.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela