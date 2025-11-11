Schellraiser’s Humboldt Hideaway Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Camera Obscura, Ivy, Swervedriver and More

Home News Emily Lopez November 11th, 2025 - 5:54 PM

The Schellraiser’s Humboldt Hideaway is a micro-music festival that brings 17 different indie music artists to perform in a more intimate setting, setting them apart from traditional music festivals. This is a change from previous Schellraiser festivals, both in name and location. In the past, these festivals were called Schellraiser Festivals, and they had been held in McGill Pool Park in Nevada. However, for 2026, the festival will be taking place in Wells, Nevada on May 29-30.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, this lineup includes: Camera Obscura, Swervedriver, Ivy, White Denim, Hotline TNT, Woods, Frankie Rose, Dummy, Isobel Campbell, Tyler Ramsey, Gift, Psymon Spine, The Stevenson Ranch Davidians, Taleen Kali, Fonteyn, Mylo Bybee and Lapdog, as listed on the festival website. Camera Obscura, Swervedriver and Ivy will be the headliners for the 2026 festival.

Camera Obscura is a Scottish indie band that formed in 1996. Just last year, they released their newest album titled Look to the East, Look to the West, which is their 6th album. Like Camera Obscura, Swervedriver also released their 6th album recently. Their most recent album The World’s Fair, was released this year. They’ve been performing since 1989 and despite a split in 1998, have resumed making music since 2007. Lastly, Ivy is also well-established as an indie pop band. They formed in 1994 and have since released 7 albums, their seventh having been released in September 2025, titled Traces of You.

For those who are interested in purchasing tickets, be it for one day or for both, that information can be found on the Schellraiser’s website ticket section. At this time, early bird tickets are available, having opened sales on November 11. There are also locals-only tickets for the people of Elko County.