The Dresden Dolls to Livestream Intimate New Orleans Show for Free

Renita Wright May 27th, 2023 - 4:02 AM

The Dresden Dolls will be headed to New Orleans in a few weeks Tickets for the band’s current tour quickly sold out and many inquired about a potential Livestream. Via press release from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Amanda Palmer, one-half of the dark cabaret duo announced the free performance will be broadcasted live from The Toulouse Theater, located in the famous French Quarter – New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood. Palmer shares that the shows are “so life-giving, so inspiring…so very much what I needed.”