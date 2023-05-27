The Dresden Dolls to Livestream Intimate New Orleans Show for Free

The Dresden Dolls will be headed to New Orleans in a few weeks Tickets for the band’s current tour quickly sold out and many inquired about a potential Livestream. Via press release from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Amanda Palmer, one-half of the dark cabaret duo announced the free performance will be broadcasted live from The Toulouse Theater, located in the famous French Quarter – New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood. Palmer shares that the shows are “so life-giving, so inspiring…so very much what I needed.”
The Dresden Dolls will be announcing more residencies in the fall including one in the Hudson Valley and one in New York City in late October. They’re are also set to perform at RIOTFEST this year in Chicago – the band’s only festival appearance for 2023.