Jon Spencer Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Orange Slice Blues”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 7:44 PM

Jon Spencer can’t catch a break or get any shut-eye in his latest post-punk rockabilly rave-up: “Orange Slice Blues”. There’s no sleep for the wicked, innocent or guilty, as Mr. Blues Explosion himself comes apart at the seams. Backed once again by powerhouse rhythm section of Kendall Wind and Spider Bowman (of Woodstock NY’s Bobby Lees), “Orange Slice Blues” is a top track taken from Spencer’s forthcoming long-player, Songs of Personal Loss and Protest.

Also, Spencer has announced a North American tour that will see him visiting Toronto, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Santa Cruz, San Diego, Hamilton, Ontario, Rochester and other cities. The will be touring in support of his album, SONGS OF PERSONAL LOSS AND PROTEST, which was recorded with Jon’s super-powered touring band, and if you’ve been lucky enough to see them in the past few years. For tickets and more information, click here.

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Jon Spencer Tour Dates