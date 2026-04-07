Jon Spencer Announces New Album Songs Of Personal Loss And Protest For June 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Knock ‘Em Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 7:45 PM

Mr. Blues Explosion is still lighting the torches and ringing the bells, singing and preaching from the rooftops, live on the world stage, on the airwaves, via satellite, and right here, right now, on a brand new record, Songs Of Personal Loss And Protest, which will be released on June 12. Across twelve brand new songs, Jon tears his heart out singing songs torn from the front page and beyond.

“I’m in a time of spiritual reckoning,” Jon confides. “These past few years there has been a lot of emotional conflict and personal loss and the passing of time takes its toll. Losing friends, losing family, and all of this set against a world gone topsy turvy where it feels like we are losing basic freedoms. I’m trying to balance a lot of things, but the answer is always rock’n’roll.”

Along with the album announcement, the artist has released his new single, “Knock ‘Em Out”, which is a hyper-driven soul and powerhouse groove that beats hard as diamonds and slick as ice, fuzz bass in your face, and an avalanche of uncontrollable urges, pushing Jon’s latest outbursts with hollering, drooling, sexified crooning, and vociferously lamenting these difficult times to new levels of rock’n’roll expressionism.

Songs Of Personal Loss And Protest Track List

Side One

1. Fanfare (Another Point of View)

2. Vermin Attack!

3. Hangover

4. Knock ‘Em Out

5. Give It Up 4 the Devil

6. Mr. Lion

Side Two

1. Orange Slice Blues

2. Slip Away

3. Step On the Gas

4. I’m Taking Off

5. Wet & Wild

6. No More