Jon Spencer Teams Up With Kendall Wind, Spider Bowman & Deke Dickerson For Collaborative New Single & Video “Come On!”

Today, Jon Spencer and his hit-squad – Kendall Wind & Spider Bowman have team up with America’s Roots Music Superhero Deke Dickerson to deliver “Come On!,” which is timely message to America. As a whole the song is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performances bring a face – smacking rock vibe that resembles the American theme. As for the music video, the very beginning starts as lyric video before Spencer, Wind, Bowman and Dickerson are seen performing “Come On!” onstage.

According to brooklynvegan.com, in the music video, Spencer yells out: “We’re gonna throw these evil spirits out!” and to make things perfectly clear, in the video there is footage of President Trump in the White House.“Come On!”will be out as a 7 inch vinyl on June 15.

In other news, Spencer, who will be backed by Kendall and Spider, will be on tour starting in May and the artist has recently announced summer dates, which include a Staten Island show on July 12, as part of the Maker Park Festival.