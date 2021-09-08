Tricky Unveils New Collaborative Project Lonely Guest Announces Album For October

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 8th, 2021 - 9:48 AM

British producer Tricky released a track titled “Pre War Tension” a couple months back under the name Lonely Guest, a collaboration with IDLES’ Joe Talbot and Polish singer Marta Złakowska. Today, Tricky announced that Lonely Guest is a collaborative project of his conception, and the artist will be releasing a self-titled album Lonely Guest in October full of more collaborations. The conception came around the time that Tricky’s tour for his latest solo álbum Fall To Pieces was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Without touring, lots of artists have been at a loss with how to create, and working on the collaborations they’ve been talking about for years definitely seems to be the right solution.

Along with the announcement of the album, Lonely Guest has released “On A Move” featuring London based rapper Kway who raps over an original Tricky beat. Rapping over a dark and ominous beat, Kway raps about being on the move, singing “You don’t want to mess with a man like me… I’m on a move.”

Check out the song here

Coming out on October 22nd via False Idols Records, the new Lonely Guest album features collaborations with Marta, Joe Talbot, Oh Land, Murkage Dave, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Rina Mushonga, Paul Smith, and Breanna Barbara. Marta Gałuszewska is a big part of the album. Known for winning The Voice in Poland in November of 2017, she appears on four out of the ten tracks. Due to the collaborative nature of the album, we can expect to hear lots of different styles and voices throughout the course of the album, and you don’t want to miss its release.