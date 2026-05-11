Maya Hawke Shares Poignant New Single “Lioness”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 11th, 2026 - 10:47 PM

Maya Hawke has released her new single “Lioness,” the newest track from her upcoming album Maitreya Corso, which arrives May 1 through Mom + Pop Music. The song continues Hawke’s emotional indie folk style while exploring themes of confidence, insecurity and self identity. Hawke described the character in the song as “a lioness with a thorn in her paw,” someone trying to stay strong while still carrying emotional pain and uncertainty.

“Lioness” moves between moments of confidence and vulnerability. Hawke sings calmly as she explores feelings of confusion, self doubt and personal strength. The repeated line “I work in mysterious ways” becomes the emotional center of the song and gives the chorus a more powerful and almost hypnotic feeling. The lyrics feel personal without becoming overly dramatic, which matches the soft instrumentals and layered production throughout the track.

The official music video reflects the emotional atmosphere of the song. Hawke appears in a series of dreamy and artistic shots that focus more on mood and emotion than on telling a direct storyline. The visuals use soft lighting, muted colors and slow camera movements that match the reflective sound of the track. Much of the video centers closely on Hawke herself, using detailed shots of her expressions and body language to emphasize the emotions behind the lyrics. “Lioness” was created with Hawke’s longtime collaborator Christian Lee Hutson and continues the intimate songwriting style that has become a defining part of her music career.