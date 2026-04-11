Maya Hawke Shares Romantic New Single “Bring Home My Man”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 11th, 2026 - 9:36 PM

Maya Hawke, actress and singer-songwriter, released “Bring Home My Man” this past Friday. It’s the latest addition to her forthcoming album Maitreya Corso, which is set to have thirteen tracks and drop on May 1st.

The new song is driven along by the steady strum of an acoustic guitar and Hawke’s light and peaceful vocals. It’s a captivating blend of somber yet romantic, with lines like, “But you look so good when you’re spent/I will want you even then.” Even after the track is fading out near its close, the intense emotion lingers.

“It’s everything I think I could reasonably promise another person,” the singer said of the song per a press release.

The song follows the March drop of “Devil You Know,” which will also be featured on Maitreya Corso. Both songs include Hawke’s songwriting partners and producers, such as the lauded Christian Lee Huston and Benjamin Lazar Davis, a pattern that will reportedly continue for her entire new album. Fans can receive exclusive previews for the upcoming project by pre-ordering the album on her newly revealed website: Maya Hawke Music.

Besides the new release, Hawke also kicked off her first tour in three years on Friday in Woodstock, NY. The sold-out tour has 12 total dates, bringing her across the country to various major cities and concluding in early May in Manhattan, NY.