Anthrax’s Frank Bello Announces Debut Solo EP Then I’m Gone with Rare Bird

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 11:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Frank Bello and Rare Bird have announced that the famed Anthrax bassist’s debut solo EP, Then I’m Gone is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. Bello performs all instruments (except the drums) on Then I’m Gone, It Won’t Be Long and See Me Now.

Anthrax has sold over ten million albums, toured the world many times and collaborated with a star studded list of creative icons, including Public Enemy, Keanu Reeves, and the late “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott. Fathers, Brothers, and Sons gives an insight of the tragedy and triumph of the music industry and Bello’s intense personal life.

Like the book, the songs on Then I’m Gone are intimate, revealing and powerful. Then I’m Gone EP deluxe gatefold vinyl is available for preorder now in limited-edition purple and white/purple splatter variants, as well as standard black vinyl, direct through Rare Bird

“I revisited some really dark times in my life when I was writing my book, and writing these songs was the result of reliving them,” explains Bello, who appears on every Anthrax release since 1985. “Music has always been a great outlet for me as a coping mechanism. I felt it was a good time to put out these songs for people who connected with the book and maybe some who haven’t yet. Thanks for listening!” said Bello

Tracklisting:

Side A: “Then I’m Gone,” “It Won’t Be Long,” “See Me Now”

Side B: “First Kiss,” “Compass Point,” “See Me Now [Revisited]”