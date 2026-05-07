Big Freedia Announces Collaborative EP With Late Sophie For June 2026 Release, Teases New Single “Blaze That Ass”

Home News Jasmina Pepic May 7th, 2026 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Big Freedia is set to unveil a long-awaited collaborative EP created with the late visionary producer SOPHIE. The three-track project will officially arrive on June 19th and represents one of the final unreleased bodies of work connected to SOPHIE’s groundbreaking catalog. Ahead of the release, Freedia will debut the lead single “Blaze That Ass” on May 22nd.

According to Pitchfork, the EP was originally recorded in 2016 during sessions at SOPHIE’s Los Angeles home studio. While the project still does not have an official title or complete tracklist, anticipation has surrounded it for years due to leaked snippets and recordings from SOPHIE DJ sets circulating online. The fan favorite “Blaze That Ass” became especially popular within underground electronic and club communities long before its official release announcement.

The collaboration was largely completed in a single afternoon and blended Freedia’s signature New Orleans bounce style with SOPHIE’s futuristic production techniques. The outlet also reported that SOPHIE co-wrote material for the release alongside Freedia, creating a project that merges explosive club energy with avant-garde electronic pop experimentation.

Freedia reflected emotionally on the collaboration in a press statement, explaining that the recordings have taken on deeper meaning following SOPHIE’s death in 2021. She described SOPHIE as an artist who encouraged people to live boldly and said the EP is intended to celebrate how deeply loved the producer remains within music culture. SOPHIE’s family also praised Freedia’s vocal energy and described the partnership as a natural creative match.

The announcement arrives during a continued resurgence of interest in SOPHIE’s work and legacy. Last year marked the tenth anniversary of the influential singles collection Product, which received a deluxe reissue and renewed attention from fans. Meanwhile, Big Freedia has continued expanding her sound following the release of her 2025 gospel album Pressing Onward.